Are Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber engaged?

Rumours are rife Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are engaged.

The rumours started circulating after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip claiming the actor proposed to his model girlfriend in April.

The insider claimed they wanted to keep their engagement under wraps.

However, a source close to the couple has since told TMZ that they’re not engaged.

Austin, 31, and Kaia, 21, have been dating since December 2021.

The Elvis actor was previously in a longterm relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, who he dated from 2011 to 2019.

Meanwhile Kaia, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, famously dated Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi from September 2020 to November 2021.