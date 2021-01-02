Archbishop criticises RTÉ over mock ‘news report’ about God

Archbishop Eamon Martin has criticised RTÉ over a sketch that aired during their NYE Countdown Show.

The satirical ‘Waterford Whispers News’ report, presented by Aengus MacGrianna, described God as “the latest figure to be implicated in ongoing sexual harassment scandals”.

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland has since called on RTÉ to remove the clip from the RTÉ Player.

In a tweet, Mr. Martin said he was “shocked” that the programme’s producer/editor “didn’t realise how deeply offensive” it was.

1. I am shocked that producer/editor of ‘NYE Countdown Show’ @RTE @RTEOne didn’t realise how deeply offensive was a mocking ‘news report’ accusing God of rape & reporting his imprisonment. This outrageous clip should be removed immediately & denounced by all people of goodwill. — Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) January 1, 2021

He added: “This outrageous clip should be removed immediately & denounced by all people of goodwill.”

In a second tweet, the Archbishop claimed: “To broadcast such a deeply offensive and blasphemous clip about God & Our Blessed Mother Mary during the Christmas season on ‘NYE Countdown Show’ on @RTE, @RTEOne & on Eve of the Solemn Feast of Mary, Mother of God is insulting to all Catholics and Christians.”

2. To broadcast such a deeply offensive and blasphemous clip about God & Our Blessed Mother Mary during the Christmas season on ‘NYE Countdown Show’ on @RTE, @RTEOne & on Eve of the Solemn Feast of Mary, Mother of God is insulting to all Catholics and Christians. @deeforbes_dee — Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) January 1, 2021

According to a report on RTÉ.ie, a spokesperson for the broadcaster has declined to comment on the story.

In the mock news report, former RTÉ News presenter Aengus MacGrianna said: “In yet another shocking revelation this year God became the latest figure to be implicated in ongoing sexual harassment scandals.”

“The five billion year old stood accused of forcing himself on a young Middle-Eastern migrant and allegedly impregnating her against her will before being sentenced to two years in prison with the last 24 months suspended.”

The clip also showed footage of a bearded man dressed in white being led away by a guard, while shouting: “It was 2,000 years ago!”