Apple TV+ announce star-studded series produced by Prince Harry and Oprah

The duo will be joined by A-list celebs including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close

Apple TV+ have announced a star-studded series produced by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

‘The Me You Can’t See’ joins the streaming giant on May 21, and hopes to “lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.”

The series will feature contributions from Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, who will be joined by “a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being”.

“The series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone,” Apple added.

Prince Harry and @Oprah’s series, The Me You Can’t See, hits @AppleTV on May 21, featuring contributions from @ladygaga, Glenn Close, @DeMar_DeRozan, @LangGalloway10 and @zakwilliams and more that’ll “lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.” pic.twitter.com/p68WKiTUz2 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 10, 2021

Prince Harry said: “We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human.”

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal.”

“Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty.”

Oprah added: “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

