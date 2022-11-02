Aoife Walsh opens up about being a single mum – as she confirms split from fiancé

Aoife Walsh has revealed she’s a single mum, confirming her split from her former fiancé Gary.

The former Miss Ireland got engaged to her longtime love in Paris back in December 2018, and announced her first pregnancy last March.

The Tipperary native welcomed her daughter Penelope Rose on July 29, 2021, and has now confirmed she is raising her daughter as a single mum.

During an Instagram Q&A, Aoife was asked by a follower: “Are you with Penny’s Dad? Don’t answer if too personal. Not judging, just curious xxx”

Aoife replied: “No, it’s just me & P.”

The 33-year-old was inundated with messages of support from her followers, with many praising her for “doing an amazing job” at raising her daughter.

One follower wrote to Aoife: “Fair play to you! Even more impressed with you now! You are an amazing mammy!”

Another wrote: “What an achievement Aoife, you must be (or at least I hope you are!) super proud of yourself. And of course [Penny] has her doting nana and grandad, but being her sole full time parent is an exceptional achievement.”

Alongside screenshots of some of the messages she’s received, Aoife wrote: “Thank you for every gorgeous message & Dm. They never go unnoticed.”

The popular influencer has shown sneak peeks of her daughter online, but has continued to keep her face off social media.

The Tipperary model often shares sweet videos and photos of her life with Penny with her 48k followers online.