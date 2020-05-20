Aoife Walsh officially postpones her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic

The model was supposed to tie the knot this summer

Aoife Walsh has officially postponed her wedding until next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Miss Ireland got engaged in Paris back in December 2018, and was supposed to wed her longtime love this July.

But sadly, the couple will now have to wait until next year to get married.

Taking to Instagram today, Aoife told her followers: “It won’t be our original date, but I know it’s gona be just as great 🥰 As you guys know I was due to be married this July but naturally it ain’t happening for us!”

“We’ve officially postponed our wedding to 2021 but am grateful my family & friends are safe & healthy & to have my man by my side once again,” she continued.

“Fellow brides, we will party until our legs drop off when the time comes 🎉 and on the bright side we get to wear silly veils and bridal hoodies like this for another year! 🤗”

“Thinking of all the wedding community who I’ve been chatting to over the last few weeks! ❤️ #GettingMcSharried #CovidBride #WeddingPostponed,” she added.

Aoife announced the news after she was finally reunited with her husband-to-be last week, after spending two and a half months apart.

The couple were forced to isolate separately, after the coronavirus pandemic began.

Aoife, who is from Tipperary, had gone home to isolate with her parents, but now the model has moved back to Dublin to be with her other half.

﻿

