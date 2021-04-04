Aoife Walsh confirms the gender of her first child in sweet video

Aoife Walsh has confirmed the gender of her first child.
The former Miss Ireland hosted a small gender reveal party with her family on Saturday, and shared photos from the celebrations on social media.
Taking to Instagram, the Tipperary native posted a photo of herself holding a ‘Boy or Girl’ balloon.
She captioned the post: “Big day!!!!… well what do you think… Boy or Girl??!!! #GenderReveal #BabyonBoard.”
The model has since confirmed she’s expecting a baby girl.
In a video posted on Instagram today, the mum-to-be popped the balloon, which was filled with pink confetti.
Aoife told her followers: “I was so so shocked!! I thought it was going to be the complete opposite!!”
