The model announced her pregnancy last month

Aoife Walsh confirms the gender of her first child in sweet video

Aoife Walsh has confirmed the gender of her first child.

The former Miss Ireland hosted a small gender reveal party with her family on Saturday, and shared photos from the celebrations on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Tipperary native posted a photo of herself holding a ‘Boy or Girl’ balloon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoife Walsh (@aoife_walsh_x)

She captioned the post: “Big day!!!!… well what do you think… Boy or Girl??!!! #GenderReveal #BabyonBoard.”

The model has since confirmed she’s expecting a baby girl.

In a video posted on Instagram today, the mum-to-be popped the balloon, which was filled with pink confetti.

Aoife told her followers: “I was so so shocked!! I thought it was going to be the complete opposite!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoife Walsh (@aoife_walsh_x)