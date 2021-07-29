Aoife Walsh announces the birth of her first child

Aoife Walsh has announced the birth of her first child.
The former Miss Ireland shared the news on Thursday with her 48.3k Instagram followers.
Alongside a sweet black-and-white photo with her newborn daughter, the Tipperary native wrote: “She’s here 💕💕💕💕💕”
Aoife announced her pregnancy back in March.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: “A special little secret I’ve been minding these past few months…. surprise!!”
“I’m expecting a precious little baby in July and feeling so grateful for the journey ahead #mummytobe #20weeks #halfwaythere.”
