Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin receives support on social media after calling out ‘misogynistic’ behaviour

Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin has received support on social media, after calling out a man’s misogynistic behaviour.

The broadcaster clashed with a male driver in a car park on Tuesday, after he wrongfully parked in a parent and child parking space.

The 38-year-old, who has two kids with her husband Carlos Diaz, recounted the incident on Twitter – and told her followers that she noted his car reg.

Aoibhinn tweeted: “To the man who told me to ‘Just smile’, then ‘Give us a kiss, you look lovely’ because I pointed out that he was in a parent and child parking space: Your behaviour is not okay, your misogyny is destructive and the world would be better if there was less of your selfishness around.”

The mother-of-two also clarified: “This man definitely didn’t have a child (and I did check). Just a person being selfish.”

In another tweet, she added: “Back at my car a very kindly pair of shoppers commended my for pulling him up and told me of five cars of parents that haven’t been able to park because of the spaces taken up my people without kids. Just be less selfish. The end.”

Aoibhinn’s experience struck a chord with her followers, as many could relate to her frustration.

One Twitter user replied: “This boils my blood, along with people taking twin trolleys because they weren’t secured, so handy to just grab and do their shopping. This meant I’d have to put one baby in a sling and the other in the baby seat in the trolley, needless to say couldn’t buy as much.”

Another commented: “Aaaaaaah what an ass! That crap irritates the hell out of me. I’m very cautious about calling people out now… defensive people can be very aggressive. But they should be called out, it’s sheer ignorance.”

A third person replied: “Good on you for confronting him, I probably would have said nothing but swore under my breath, waved pleasantly as I walked by and been annoyed at myself for the rest of day for having no backbone.”