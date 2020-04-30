Aoibhin Garrihy reveals husband John Burke FAINTED while she was in labour

Aoibhin Garrihy has revealed her husband John Burke fainted while she was in labour.

Speaking on The Laughs Of Your Life podcast, which is hosted by her sister Doireann, Aoibhin said her husband hit the deck while she was giving birth to their second child Liobhan.

The actress explained: “Last November [I was] in labour, the baby was coming, I was in the late stages of labour and John was with me and I had a really bad pain in my back.”

“And I was sitting on the edge of my bed, and I just wanted him to kind of create resistance.”

Aoibhin then asked John to pull her arms out so she could stretch and relieve some of the pain.

She said: “I had my eyes closed and I just asked him to do that, and I felt a thump on my lap and I opened my eyes and he had fainted.”

“And he was only there for a split second, because the midwives in fairness to them just grabbed him and swept him away because they knew it would be really really bad for me.”

“So he was gone then, and one midwife stayed with me and she was like, ‘You’re okay, Aoibhin I’m here.’ And I just said to her, ‘He’s never ever going to live this down and I’m going to tell everyone I meet because like men are just made of different stuff.'”

Aoibhin said John was taken to another room and given a sugary tea, before he came back in time to witness the birth of their baby girl.

“They [the nurses] said it happens all the time, like they’re probably used to it, but what a disaster,” she added.

