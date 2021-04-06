Aoibhin Garrihy releases new range of wellness products

Aoibhin Garrihy has released a new range of products through her BEO Wellness brand.

BEO Sleep Well aims to encourage and promote good sleep hygiene in order to prepare the body for rest and repair.

BEO Sleep Well brand new products, along with the existing range, aid a relaxing pre-bed routine in order to carry out healthy habits and rituals in preparation for sleep.

The new products include the BEO Sleep Well Bedside Blend Good Night Candle, priced at €28.

The hand poured, natural candle is formulated with lavender and essential oils to transform your bedroom into a sanctuary.

Aoibhin and co-founder Sharon Connellan have also created a Soothing Pulse Point Oil (€24), which aims to soothe the mind and melt away the stresses of everyday life.

Their third new product is the Codladh Sámh Silk Pillowcase, priced at €68.

The hypoallergenic pillowcase is scientifically proven to reduce friction – meaning it won’t tug at your skin, create sleep creases, damage hair or cause morning bed head.

Speaking about the range, Aoibhin said: “Over the last year people have suffered hugely and there has been increased levels of stress and anxiety and in turn sleep and sleep disruption has been a silent pandemic during lockdown.”

“We also know the havoc insomnia and sleep deprivation can play on our overall health and wellbeing and so it felt like a very natural progression for BEO to recognise this and develop a range that we are immensely proud of and one that echoes the message that sleep is a fundamental and vital component to your overall wellbeing.”

“Based in Co. Clare, we’ve been reminded this year, more than ever, of the healing powers of nature and so designing and creating our BEO Sleep Well range locally has been a real passion project for us, a joy to watch it finally bear fruit and a real positive to have emerged for BEO.”

The BEO Sleep Well range is available to shop online at beowellness.ie.