Aoibhín Garrihy pays tribute to hospital staff after welcoming third child

Aoibhín Garrihy has posted a touching tribute to hospital staff, after welcoming her third child.

The former Fair City star and her husband John Burke welcomed a daughter named Isla at the University Hospital Galway on Monday.

In a post on her Instagram, Aoibhín said she’s in “complete awe” of the staff there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy)

“Our third visit to University Hospital Galway to bring our third little girl into the world and every time we are left in complete awe of the team of Doctors, Nurses, Midwives and Carers who seem to me to lead with the heart…,” she wrote.

“In a time when things have been difficult, to say the least, for those working in maternity care, the level of empathy and compassion shown ALWAYS has been second to none and @johnjohnburke and I will be forever grateful.”

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she added.

The couple announced the birth of their third child earlier this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy)

Sharing a photo of their baby girl on Instagram, the actress wrote: “Our littlest love, Isla Burke, who arrived on Monday, making us the happiest, luckiest bunch in the whole world.”

The 34-year-old is already mum to daughters Hanorah and Líobhan.

After bringing Isla home this week, Aoibhín shared an adorable video of her daughters meeting their little sister for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy)