Aoibhin Garrihy gets emotional as she opens up about missing her family during lockdown

Aoibhin Garrihy broke down in tears on Instagram this week, as she opened up about missing her family during lockdown.

The former Fair City star lives in Clare with her husband John Burke, and their two children – Hanorah and Liobhan.

Due to current restrictions, Aoibhin is unable to see her parents Eugene and Clare, and her sisters Ailbhe and Doireann – who all live in Dublin.

During a Q&A on Instagram this week, the mum-of-two was asked if she ever wishes she lived in Dublin to be closer to her family.

Aoibhin replied: “Initially moving away from Dublin was definitely something I struggled with.”

“Because I thought I was moving away from work, career opportunities, my support network, my family and friends…”

“But I couldn’t deny that sense of calm I would feel as soon as I was on that Naas Road heading for the West, and it took a while to be honest with myself about that, but it did feel like an instant weight off.”

“And I do think I’m someone who is more suited to life in the country, that slower pace.”

Struggling to hold back tears, Aoibhin stressed: “Don’t get me wrong, I desperately miss my family, I’m getting emotional…”

“But those weekly trips to Dublin to see the gang. I really miss them,” she added.