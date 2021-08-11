Home Top Story Aoibhin Garrihy announces the birth of her third child

Aoibhin Garrihy announces the birth of her third child

The actress has welcomed a baby girl with her husband John Burke

Kendra Becker
Aoibhin Garrihy has announced the birth of her third child.

The former Fair City star welcomed a baby girl named Isla with her hotelier husband John Burke on Monday.

Sharing the news on Instagram today, the 34-year-old shared a sweet snap of their newborn daughter.

 

She captioned the post: “Our littlest love, Isla Burke, who arrived on Monday, making us the happiest, luckiest bunch in the whole world ❤️.”

Aoibhin and John, who tied the knot in 2016, are already parents to two daughters – Hanorah and Liobhan.

Kendra Becker

