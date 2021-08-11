The actress has welcomed a baby girl with her husband John Burke

Aoibhin Garrihy announces the birth of her third child

Aoibhin Garrihy has announced the birth of her third child.

The former Fair City star welcomed a baby girl named Isla with her hotelier husband John Burke on Monday.

Sharing the news on Instagram today, the 34-year-old shared a sweet snap of their newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: “Our littlest love, Isla Burke, who arrived on Monday, making us the happiest, luckiest bunch in the whole world ❤️.”

Aoibhin and John, who tied the knot in 2016, are already parents to two daughters – Hanorah and Liobhan.