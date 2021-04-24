The actress already shares two kids with her husband John Burke

Aoibhin Garrihy announces she’s pregnant with third child

Aoibhin Garrihy has announced she’s pregnant with her third child.

The former Fair City star already shares two children, Hanorah and Liobhan, with her hotelier husband John Burke.

Sharing the news on Instagram this evening, Aoibhin showed off her growing baby bump as she posed next to her daughters.

The expectant mum captioned the post: “Three under 3 will be a crowd this summer but we can’t wait! 👶🏼❤️.”

Aoibhin’s sisters Ailbhe and Doireann shared their excitement in the comment section.

Doireann wrote: “Speaking from experience, the 3rd is the gem 😏😏😏😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile Ailbhe commented: “Hurry up littlest one.”