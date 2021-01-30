Aoibhin Garrihy admits lockdown has been ‘tough’ without the support of her family

The actress lives in Clare - miles away from her family in Dublin

Aoibhin Garrihy admits lockdown has been ‘tough’ without the support of her...

Aoibhin Garrihy has admitted lockdown has been “tough” without the support of her family.

The former Fair City star lives in Clare with her husband John Burke, and their two children – Hanorah and Liobhan.

Due to current restrictions, Aoibhin is unable to see her parents Eugene and Clare, and her sisters Ailbhe and Doireann – who all live in Dublin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aoibhín Garrihy (@aoibhingarrihy)

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today show, the mum-of-two said: “There’s no two ways around it, it’s tough without the support of family around.”

“My gang are all in Dublin, John’s are in Spanish point but with lockdown and we’re all being as safe as we possibly can be, we’re not seeing them.”

“It does take a village, especially when you’re working and particularly at the moment.”

Aoibhin said she’s particularly upset her sisters Ailbhe and Doireann are missing so much of Líobhan’s early years.

“The girls they were so involved in Hanorah’s life initially in the beginning, even though I’m living in Clare, I was up once or twice a week and the girls were great when I needed to head up for work or whatever,” she explained.

“They were always there to lend a hand and not to have that, I’ve definitely felt it.”

“It’s one day at at time isn’t? We’re wading through at the moment and we’re trying to do what we can but it’s not easy, god almighty its not easy.”

The news comes after Aoibhin broke down in tears this week, as she discussed missing her family during a Q&A on Instagram.

Ad

After a follower asked if she ever wishes she lived in Dublin to be closer to her family, the actress replied: “Initially moving away from Dublin was definitely something I struggled with.”

“Because I thought I was moving away from work, career opportunities, my support network, my family and friends…”

“But I couldn’t deny that sense of calm I would feel as soon as I was on that Naas Road heading for the West, and it took a while to be honest with myself about that, but it did feel like an instant weight off.”

“And I do think I’m someone who is more suited to life in the country, that slower pace.”

Struggling to hold back tears, Aoibhin stressed: “Don’t get me wrong, I desperately miss my family, I’m getting emotional…”

“But those weekly trips to Dublin to see the gang. I really miss them,” she added.