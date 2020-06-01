The mum-of-two also runs her own business

Aoibhín Garrihy admits lockdown has been a ‘trying’ time for her

Aoibhín Garrihy has admitted that lockdown has been a “trying time” for her – both aas a mother and a business woman,

The mum-of-two opened up about life in isolation with her husband John and two daughters Hanorah and Líobhan, who are both under the age of two.

“I’m in the car – AKA my new office! When I need to get a bit of work done this is where I retreat to because I don’t get a minute’s peace inside the house. It’s a disaster!,” she told Marty Morrissey on RTE Radio One.

“Two under two – it’s a juggling act,” she admitted.

“We tag team. John books in the morning session and he goes out to the car, then I got out to the car for the afternoon session,” she said. “Look it, we’re all improvising”.

“The newborn Liobhan, she’s a joy and Hanorah is a live wire.

“She’s going to be two in June and she’s just great fun new words every day and of course the grandparents are checking in on Facetime every day.”

The former Fair City star added that it was a tough time for her wellness company Beo, which normally hosts several live events a year.

“When you work for yourself you don’t really get maternity leave but I’m still unofficially on maternity leave at the moment and I should be just chilling out going for coffee but that’s not happening.

“We’re all involved in business as you know John is in the hotel sector and I have a health and wellness business, Beo.

“And the hotel is now empty and it’s the first time I have ever seen it that way.

“It’s a trying time when you’re in business of course it is and the only consolation is that everyone is in it together,” she added.

