Anya Taylor-Joy ‘secretly marries’ boyfriend Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy has reportedly married her boyfriend Malcolm McRae.

As reported by Page Six, the couple tied-the-knot in an intimate courthouse ceremony.

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star reportedly wed her beau in the US before flying to Australia to continue filming ‘Furiosa,’ the prequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’

The 26-year-old sparked rumours of her engagement last month after donning a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Anya was also spotted wearing her engagement ring in Sydney on Monday.

Sources told Page Six that the couple plan to have a bigger ceremony when they return to the US.

Anya and Malcolm are believed to have been dating for the past year.

They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February.

In March, the actress gave her first public comment about her beau to Vanity Fair.

“I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby,” she joked. “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well.”

