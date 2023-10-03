Anya Taylor-Joy marries beau Malcolm McRae in destination wedding

Anya Taylor-Joy has married her beau Malcolm McRae.

According to MailOnline, the couple tied the knot in Venice, Italy over the weekend.

Amongst the 150 guests present at the wedding were Cara Delevingne and Julia Garner.

EXCLUSIVE: Miles Teller and wife Keleigh look glamorous as they attend Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae’s wedding https://t.co/Y4ThBwfhOd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 3, 2023

In photos published by the outlet, Anya was seen wearing a beige wedding gown with embroidery and embellishments.

The Queen’s Gambit actress donned a white veil.

Earlier this year, they were spotted looking at wedding venues in Venice, Italy – including Palazzo Pisani-Moretta, a 15th century palace, and Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista di Venezia, a 14th century church.

A source told the publication: “Anya and Malcolm are incredibly private and wanted to ensure their wedding was kept away from prying eyes.”

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are now married. 💍 pic.twitter.com/0HR6glMDVh — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 2, 2023

“They both love Italy and always dreamed of tying the knot in a beautiful setting surrounded by their nearest and dearest.”

“There will be no expense spared and their guests are bound to have an incredible time.”

Anya and Malcolm are believed to have been dating for two years. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February 2022.