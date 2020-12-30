Anthony Hopkins celebrates 45 years of sobriety by sharing a message of hope

The 82-year-old revealed he almost drank himself to death

Anthony Hopkins has celebrated 45 years of sobriety by sharing a message of hope.

The 82-year-old took to Twitter to share a minute-long clip, where he revealed he almost drank himself “to death” before deciding to turn his life around.

In the black-and-white video, the Oscar winner urged his fans to “keep fighting” following a “tough year full of grief and sadness for many, many people”.

The Welsh native said: “Forty-five years ago today. I was heading for disaster, I was drinking myself to death.”

With gratitude, I celebrate 45 years of sobriety. pic.twitter.com/fxzMRGlI4m — Anthony Hopkins (@AnthonyHopkins) December 29, 2020

“I’m not preachy, but I got a message, a little thought that said, ‘Do you want to live or die?’

“And I said, ‘I want to live’ and suddenly the relief came. And my life has been amazing,” Anthony explained.

“I have my off days and sometimes little bits of doubt and all that but, all in all, I say, ‘Hang in there’.”

“Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. You young people, don’t give up, just keep in there, just keep fighting.

“Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. That sustained me through my life.

“Happy New Year – this is going to be the best year,” he added.

