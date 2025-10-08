Anthony Boyle reveals if he wore a prosthetic in THAT House of Guinness scene

Anthony Boyle has revealed if he wore a prosthetic for his full-frontal nude scene in Netflix’s House of Guinness.

The Belfast native played Arthur Guinness in the hit series, which saw him strip completely naked for a scene of him stepping out of a bathtub while a butler handed him a towel.

The scene drew plenty of attention, with many fans questioning whether he really bared all for the NSFW shot… and now, we finally have the answer.

was watching house of guinness and audibly gasped in that bath scene with anthony boyle — shai 🦇 (@bmoplanet) October 6, 2025

Speaking to Men’s Health, the 31-year-old confirmed: “It’s not a prosthetic. It’s my own body.”

In fact, Anthony admitted he was behind the idea of his character being totally nude.

“I sort of wrote that aspect into the scene; It was the night before we were filming, and he was in the script originally meant to be getting his cufflinks on by the mirror,” he explained.

“That felt a bit boring, so I called the director and said, ‘I think he should be smoking and drinking whiskey in the bath, and he should be completely naked and just get up, to show that he owns the whole fucking world.'”

“He wouldn’t even have to say anything to say, ‘I’m above these servants. This is my world. I am dominant, and I control everything.’ That’s what I wanted to show.”

Netflix’s latest period drama House of Guinness dropped on September 25th.

Set in Dublin in the late 1800s, the eight-part series explores the inner workings of the Guinness dynasty in the wake of patriarch Sir Benjamin Lee Guinness’s death.

As the story unfolds, viewers are drawn into the web of secrets held by each of his four children, whose personal dramas threaten the family’s legacy and the fate of the iconic brewery.

Alongside Anthony, the cast includes Louis Partridge, James Norton, Jack Gleeson, Niamh McCormack, Emily Fairn, and Danielle Galligan.

While the show has been a streaming success, it hasn’t escaped criticism.

One particularly vocal critic? Molly Guinness – the great-great-great-granddaughter of Sir Benjamin – who has detailed the show’s inaccuracies.