Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong to appear on new reality show

Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong is set to appear on a new reality show.

The 43-year-old has joined Stacey Dooley’s new series ‘The Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star’ as a guest judge.

The award-winning make-up artist confirmed the exciting news on Twitter, and wrote: “And what a brilliant few days it was….. Loved it!!! Love you @StaceyDooley 😘😘😘.”

And what a brilliant few days it was….. Loved it!!! Love you @StaceyDooley 😘😘😘 https://t.co/w65zeWbUq9 — Lisa Armstrong (@lisaAmakeup) May 12, 2020

Lisa has worked on huge TV shows over the past few years – including BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing, ITV’s This Morning and Britain’s Got Talent.

The news comes just weeks after Lisa was granted a decree absolute, formally ending her 12-year marriage to Ant McPartlin.

It was previously reported that Lisa would get £31 million in their divorce settlement, however, the makeup artist denied those reports back in January.

Responding to the report on Twitter, Lisa insisted: “Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN….”

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after Ant sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

