Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong breaks her silence following his baby news

Ant McPartlin’s ex-wife Lisa Armstrong has broken her silence following his baby news.

The presenter reportedly confirmed that he is expecting his first child with wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The 48-year-old married his former personal assistant to him and his ex-wife Lisa, in 2021.

Taking to Instagram for the first time just hours after the news was announced, Lisa shared a snap of her beloved dog Hurley, whom she shares with Ant.

The adorable sketch of a dog’s paws read: “Thank you for being my dog, someone to do life with, and above all, thank you for being my best friend.”

Lisa reposted the drawing alongside some prayer hand emojis as she gushed over the chocolate Labrador.

During their divorce battle, Ant is said to have told lawyers: “She can have anything she wants – except the dog.”

In 2013 he revealed his struggles with his ex-wife, saying: “There’s a rumour that I’m holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right.”

“I love that idea, but I’m afraid it’s not true. Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older.”

The pair split in 2018 after Ant checked into rehab for addiction issues.

They were married for 12 years and it is believed that the couple spent years trying for a baby.

The Newcastle native met his current wife, Anne-Marie, when she began working for the couple.

It was previously rumoured back in December that Anne-Marie could be pregnant.

In photos published by the MailOnline, the 46-year-old was seen appearing to be several months pregnant as she arrived at Heathrow Airport in London with Ant at the time.

An onlooker told the publication: “He couldn’t stop smiling, he looked like the happiest man in the world.”

According to The Sun, Ant has already shared the happy news with his close friend and onscreen sidekick Declan Donnelly.

Anne-Marie, who shares two children with her husband from her previous marriage, is believed to have already had her five-month scan.

A source told the outlet: “This is the news everyone wanted. Ant and Anne- Marie are beyond delighted.”