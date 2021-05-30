Ant McPartlin ‘set to wed’ fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett this summer

The presenter proposed to his former assistant on Christmas Eve

Ant McPartlin is reportedly planning on marrying his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett this summer.

The presenter proposed to his former personal assistant on Christmas Eve last year, after over two years of dating.

According to The Sun, the couple are hoping to wed in a low-key ceremony in August, with their close family and friends in attendance.

A source told the publication: “Neither of them want the razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding. They just want their nearest and dearest with them.”

“It will be a simple but beautiful ceremony, without the glare of the spotlight. They’re both extremely excited and can’t wait to tie the knot.”

“But they’re desperate to keep a lid on things. Those who know have been told it’s top secret. Anne-Marie has already been for her dress fitting,” the insider added.

Ant, 45, started dating Anne-Marie, 43, following his split from ex-wife of 12 years Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.

