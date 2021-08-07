Ant McPartlin marries Anne-Marie Corbett during star-studded ceremony

The couple got engaged last year

Ant McPartlin married his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett in a star-studded ceremony today.

The couple exchanged vows at a church in Hampshire on Saturday, and as expected Declan Donnelly was Ant’s best man on the day.

Taking to Instagram, Ant shared a photo with his new wife, who wore a Suzanne Neville dress, outside the church.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony – including Ant’s showbiz pals Phillip Schofield, David Walliams, Cat Deeley, Dermot O’Leary and Alesha Dixon.

Christine and Frank Lampard were also spotted at the church, alongside Stephen Mulhern.

The 45-year-old proposed to his former personal assistant on Christmas Eve last year, after over two years of dating.

Ant started dating Anne-Marie, 43, following his split from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.