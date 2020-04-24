The news comes over two years after they split in January 2018

Ant McPartlin finalises divorce from Lisa Armstrong – after two year battle

Ant McPartlin’s divorce from Lisa Armstrong has been finalised, over two years after they split in January 2018.

According to The Sun, the TV presenter was granted a decree absolute this week, formally ending his 12-year marriage.

A source said: “It’s been an extremely difficult road with a lot of heartache and unpleasantness, but it’s finally done. It’s over.”

Since splitting from Lisa, Ant has been dating the couple’s former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett.

The source continued: “Ant’s been desperate to start the next chapter of his life and at least now he and Anne-Marie can plan for the future. It won’t be long before they are married.”

It was previously reported that Lisa would get £31 million in their divorce settlement, however, the makeup artist denied those reports back in January.

Responding to the report on Twitter, Lisa insisted: “Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN….”

Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN…. you’ll be hearing from my lawyers AGAIN….. https://t.co/yBYKTSl745 — Lisa Armstrong (@lisaAmakeup) January 15, 2020

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after Ant sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their union legally came to an end during a 30-second hearing in October 2018, and Ant had to technically admit adultery with Anne-Marie – as they started dating while he and Lisa were still married.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.