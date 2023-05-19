Ant & Dec shock fans by announcing the end of popular TV show after 20 seasons

Ant & Dec have shocked fans by announcing the end of their long running TV show, Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ahead of its 20th series, the hosting duo have confirmed they will be taking a break from the show after 2024.

In a video posted on Twitter, Ant said: “Hi everyone, we’ve got some news for you. Next year, in 2024, it will be our 20th series of Saturday Night Takeaway and we’ve got some very exciting new items…”

A little update on the next series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway… pic.twitter.com/x2fkTYaBnx — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2023

Dec then added: “And we’ve also decided that our 20th series next year will be our last one for a little while.”

“The show takes up such a lot of our year, we just feel that we need a little bit of a breather and have a little bit of a rest.”

ITV has confirmed the pair will continue working on their other hit TV shows, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Kevin Lygo, ITV Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, said: “When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway.”

“Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like.”

The 20th series of Saturday Night Takeaway will air in 2024.