Ant Anstead delights fans by sharing loved-up snaps with Renée Zellweger

Ant Anstead has shared some loved-up snaps with his girlfriend Renée Zellweger.

The former Wheeler Dealers star was first linked to the 52-year-old actress in June 2021, just days after he finalised his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ant posted a Boomerang video of him kissing Renée.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead)

He captioned the post: “This lady ❤️ x Ren.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to gush over the happy couple.

One fan wrote: “MARRY HER. She’s amazing!!!! So beautiful 😍.”

Another commented: “Love you and Renee together! So happy for you both! Wishing you both everlasting love ❤️❤️❤️.”

The couple met on the set of Ant’s Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which helps celebrities give one of their loved ones a one-of-a-kind car transformation.

Ant and his ex-wife Christina Haack, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their split in September 2020.

The former couple share a 2-year-old son named Hudson.

He’s also father to two teenage children, Amelie and Archie, who he had with his first wife, Louise Anstead.