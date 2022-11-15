Ad
Ant and Dec tease Olivia Attwood’s return to I’m A Celeb

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have teased Olivia Attwood’s return to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, following her shock departure.

The Love Island star was forced to quit the show last week after just 24 hours in camp, after a routine blood test showed her iron levels were very low.

During an Instagram Live after Monday night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec were asked whether Olivia could return to the jungle next year.

One fan asked the duo: “Can you bring Olivia back next year? We are missing a feisty female.”

