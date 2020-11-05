Ant and Dec struggle as one of them is forced to eat a FISH EYE during first Bushtucker Trial

The hosts have completed three Bushtucker Trials for I'm A Celeb's anniversary special

Ant and Dec struggle as one of them is forced to eat...

Ant and Dec will face three Bushtucker Trials during I’m A Celebrity’s 20th anniversary special, which airs this Sunday on Virgin Media One.

In a sneak peek for I’m A Celebrity…A Jungle Story, the show’s hosts take on the famous eating challenge.

The promo clip shows Dec retching, as his co-host Ant is tasked with eating a fish eye.

Ant says: “Not this one. This is always the one we say, not the fish eye, not the fish eye…”

It’s nearly here! Ant & Dec take on three iconic Bushtucker Trials in this Sunday’s I’m A Celebrity…A Jungle Story. 8.10pm on ITV. I’m A Celebrity…A Jungle Story will also officially reveal our celebrity line up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! pic.twitter.com/sUnc65XYCZ — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) November 5, 2020

During the 20th anniversary special, Ant and Dec will also take a trip down memory lane to relive some of their favourite moments from all 19 series.

Last but not least, the presenting duo will exclusively reveal which celebrities are taking part in this year’s series – which kicks off on November 15.

The 2020 series will be filmed in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s campmates will lives on the grounds of the spooky Grywch Castle.

I’m A Celebrity…A Jungle Story airs this Sunday on Virgin Media One at 9pm.