This year's camp will be based on the grounds of a spooky castle

Ant and Dec share first glimpse of new I’m A Celeb location

Ant and Dec have shared a glimpse of I’m A Celebrity’s new location in Wales.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s series will be filmed in the UK, instead of it’s usual location in the Australian bush.

Taking to Instagram, the hosts shared a selfie standing in front of Grwych Castle, where this year’s camp will be based.

They captioned the post: “We’re heeerrrreee! Kings of the castle or a pair of dirty rascals? 🏰 👑 #imaceleb @imacelebrity @itv.”

The brand new series will kick off this Sunday, and the line-up includes a host of famous faces.

The celebrities, including Vernon Kay and Mo Farah, are in for some spooky surprises – as the 200-year-old castle is reportedly haunted by the Countess of Dundonald, who died back in 1924.

The ruins are regularly visited by ghost hunters, who believe the property is haunted by multiple spirits.

A castle worker previously told The Sun: “A few people have claimed to have seen a floating woman in white. Ghost-hunters have also claimed to have felt the presence of her and gamekeepers.”

“We think the Countess might be unhappy as her husband stripped the castle of valuables. They certainly didn’t have a happy marriage.”

The show’s new location will also inspire a host of new and exciting trials for this year’s contestants.

A source said: “Just because it’s in the UK, it doesn’t mean that celebrities can breathe a sigh of relief and think they are free of snakes, rats and frogs.”

“There are lots of plans to terrify them with some tried and tested methods. There will definitely be tasks where the stars have to eat unappetising things and put creatures in their mouths like previous years.”

“They’re determined to make the trials as exciting and nail-biting as possible.”

“Not only will there be creepy crawlies galore, but now they have the added aid of playing with a haunted castle. They think it will make for brilliant TV.”

Producers are said to be “chuffed” with the new location, and it’s understood the entire crew will self-isolate on site for the three weeks of filming.