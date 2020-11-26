Ant and Dec reveal the celebrities’ biggest struggle in the I’m A Celeb camp

The campmates have been forced to live in harsh conditions

Ant and Dec have revealed the celebrities’ biggest struggle in the I’m A Celeb camp.

Speaking to Vick Hope on I’m A Celebrity… The Daily Drop, the hosts admitted this year’s campmates have been struggling with the cold.

The camp is based on the blustery grounds of Grwych Castle in North Wales, as the series was forced to move location this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ant explained: “We’ve spoken to them down at trials and we said, ‘Is it cold in there?’ and they said it’s that cold that you never, ever get warm.”

“Even at night. It’s in your bones. You know when you’ve been out all day walking and you’re cold and it’s in your bones, it’s like that – day in, day out.”

Dec added: “They’ve got a warm shower that they have to pump themselves, and keep the fire going to keep it warm, but they said even when they have a warm shower, you immediately get cold again, you can never quite warm up.”

“So I think that has been the hardest thing for them, just the cold.”

Wednesday night’s episode of I’m A Celeb saw Shane Richie and Jessica Plummer face the show’s most disgusting trial yet.

‘Sickening Stalls’ forced both stars to drink 6 vile concoctions each, in order to win meals for camp.

The drinks included blended fermented duck eggs, blended fish eyes, blended pig’s vagina, and more.