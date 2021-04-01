Ant and Dec lead celebrities posting April Fool’s Day pranks on social media

Ant and Dec have lead celebrities posts for April Fool’s Day pranks on social media.

The popular presenters were one of the first celebs to post April Fool’s day pranks convincing fans that they had changed their names.

They wrote: “Some big news for you guys… after 30 long years together we’ve decided a change is needed, and so without further ado, we can announce we’ll now be officially known as Dec & Ant. It’s only fair on the little guy x”

In a fake statement, Dec said: “I’m over the moon. We agreed back in the byker days that he’d take the first 30 years and I’d take the rest… It’s really the only reason I’ve been hanging around with him for this long.”

Ant added: “I’ve had a good run, but it’s time to hand over the reins. Hopefully this step back will give me more time to focus on some of my neglected hobbies… such as stamp collecting or collection medieval battle reenactments.”

Podge and Rodge also joined in on the pranking action, tweeting this morning: “NEWS! @RTERadio1 have confirmed that Podge and Rodge will be taking over from @joeliveline on @rteliveline for a week over Easter!”

“If it goes well they may become regular contributors! ‘Over the last year complaints have peaked. It’s time to bring in the big guns!’ Joe said.”

Meanwhile Piers Morgan poked fun at his recent dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain, tweeting: “UPDATE: Following the Archbishop of Canterbury’s confirmation that Meghan Markle was talking a load of old flannel in her Oprah interview, ITV just offered me my @GMB job back & I’ve decided to accept.”

“The nation’s prayers have been answered. See you Monday!”

Piers left the show after facing backlash over his comments about the Duchess of Sussex, saying: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she [Meghan] says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

The presenter was widely criticised for his comments, as Meghan candidly opened up about her mental health in the interview, and admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

