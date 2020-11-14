Ant and Dec give fans a sneak peek of new I’m A Celeb set

The brand new set is located on the grounds of Grwych Castle

Ant and Dec have given fans a sneak peek of the brand new I’m A Celebrity set, ahead of the show’s launch on Sunday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s series will be filmed at Grwych Castle in Wales, instead of it’s usual location in the Australian bush.

Taking to Instagram, the presenters shared a glimpse inside their new studio – but Dec jokes it all has to be “censored”.

While Ant tries to show fans their new set, Dec hilariously jumps in front of the camera and says: “Actually No you can’t see this! This is censored. Sorry about this.”

This year’s celebrities are facing the most brutal living conditions in the show’s 20-year history, as they’ll be forced to live in freezing temperatures.

Photos of the new camp show the rusty beds the stars will have to sleep on, and the tin bath they have to wash in using an old watering can.

An old shed called the Privy has also replaced the traditional dunny, and the celebrities will have to undertake daily chores inside the Boiler Room.

ITV have also shared a photo of the Ye Oldee Shoppe, replacing the Outback Shack, which will be manned by Kiosk Cledwyn – the long lost cousin of Kiosk Kev.

Instead of Dingo Dollars, the celebs will exchange Castle Coins this year to win treats for the camp.

The brand new series will kick off this Sunday, and the line-up includes a host of famous faces.

The celebrities, including Vernon Kay and Mo Farah, are in for some spooky surprises – as Grwych Castle is reportedly haunted by the Countess of Dundonald, who died back in 1924.

The ruins are regularly visited by ghost hunters, who believe the property is haunted by multiple spirits.

A castle worker previously told The Sun: “A few people have claimed to have seen a floating woman in white. Ghost-hunters have also claimed to have felt the presence of her and gamekeepers.”

“We think the Countess might be unhappy as her husband stripped the castle of valuables. They certainly didn’t have a happy marriage.”

The show’s new location will also inspire a host of new and exciting trials for this year’s contestants.

A source said: “Just because it’s in the UK, it doesn’t mean that celebrities can breathe a sigh of relief and think they are free of snakes, rats and frogs.”

“There are lots of plans to terrify them with some tried and tested methods. There will definitely be tasks where the stars have to eat unappetising things and put creatures in their mouths like previous years.”

“They’re determined to make the trials as exciting and nail-biting as possible.”

“Not only will there be creepy crawlies galore, but now they have the added aid of playing with a haunted castle. They think it will make for brilliant TV.”

Producers are said to be “chuffed” with the new location, and it’s understood the entire crew will self-isolate on site for the three weeks of filming.