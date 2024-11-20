Ant and Dec ‘disappointed’ Dean McCullough quit I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial

Ad
Ant and Dec have admitted they were “disappointed” star Dean McCullough quit I’m A Celeb Bushtucker trial.

The radio presenter shouted: “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!” in the newest series of the hit ITV show.

The campmate failed to complete The Sinister Sarcophagus trial after he broke down in tears.

Ant and Dec joined Joel Dommett, Sam Thompson and Kemi Rodgers on I’m A Celebrity Unpacked, Dec confessed: “We are genuinely disappointed because you are prepared to do the whole trial and you want to see the whole thing.”

“There’s a lot of time gone into the trials so when it’s called early your like, ‘oh’.”

Ant agreed: “That’s why we continued to ask him some questions after because we were really enjoying it.”

Dec added: “But on the other side were like oh bit of an early finish, lets get out and get a suntan.”

DEAN MCCULLOUGH

For the trial, Dean was trapped in a sarcophagus which began to fill up slowly as he answered a series of Egypt-related questions to win the stars.

Although he won two stars, the Radio 1 presenter said: “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!”

Viewers took to X to share their shock that he didn’t complete the trial with one saying: “Probably the easiest trial in I’m a celeb history! Dean is definitely going to be up for every trial now!! A tad bit too dramatic! #ImACeleb”

Another added: “As if Dean said ‘I’m a celebrity get me out of here’ because of some sand!!! #ImACeleb”

