Ant and Dec confirm THREE more contestants will join I’m A Celeb All Stars

From Lifted Entertainment
Ant and Dec have confirmed THREE more contestants will join the All Stars series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Celebrity contestants who previously appeared on the Australian version of the ITV show headed to South Africa last September to film the new series, which will air later this month.

Nine celebrities have already been confirmed for the series – including Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, model Janice Dickinson, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, and Olympian Fatima Whitbread.

Boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder, cricketer Phil Tufnell and Countdown star Carol Vorderman have also been confirmed for the show.

In a trailer for the upcoming series, hosts Ant and Dec revealed more fan favourite contestants from previous years will also join the line-up.

The teaser shows the presenters looking at a page titled ‘The Big Ones’ which shows the nine confirmed celebrities alongside three blank spaces with question marks on them – hinting that three more names are still to be announced.

Six past contestants have been linked to the line-up – including Joe Swash, Gillian McKeith and Georgia Toffolo.

Check out the full list of rumoured celeb campmates here.

