Ant and Dec confirm I’m A Celeb WILL return to Australia and tease new all-star spin-off series

Ciara O'Mahony
Ant and Dec have confirmed that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! WILL return to Australia.

The popular show, which first aired in 2002, has taken place in Wales for the last two years due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Dec said: “We had two lovely years in Wales, we really enjoyed our time in Wales, but this show has to be in Australia, we have to go back.”

Ant and Dec also hinted at a new all-stars I’m A Celebrity spin-off show, which could feature favourite campmates from previous series.

Ant explained: “It’s a spin-off from the main show where we’ve got ex campmates all coming together in South Africa competing with challenges and trials.”

A source previously told The Daily Mail: “Fans have been crying out for a Best Of series for years, and their prayers are being answered. The South African project is in no way a back-up, it’s a completely different series.”

“It will see all of the iconic names who have made the show so popular over the years return to the campfire and battle it out to be crowned the Best Of champion. There are so many to choose from and they’re sounding out the most talked-about ones now.”

 

