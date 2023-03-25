Ant and Dec announce the full line-up for I’m A Celeb All Stars

Ant and Dec have announced the full line-up for I’m A Celeb All Stars.

The presenting duo revealed the 9-strong starting line-up for the highly anticipated series, which was filmed in South Africa last September.

Check out the full line-up below:

Shaun Ryder

Shaun Ryder is best known as the lead singer of the band Happy Mondays.

The 60-year-old appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2010, and placed runner-up behind Stacey Solomon.

He said: “All I can remember about the Trials is eating a lot of penises, testicles

and eyeballs!,” adding: “I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living

outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities.”

“I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it.”

Fatima Whitbread

Fatima Whitbread is an Olympic athlete.

The 62-year-old appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2011, and secured third place.

She said: “I learnt a lot about myself in the Australian camp and I know there will be some life size characters and life size egos in South Africa too!”

“But what a great experience it is going to be.”

Helen Flanagan

Helen Flanagan is a Coronation Street actress.

The mum-of-three was a campmate on I’m A Celeb 2012.

She said: “I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not.”

“Yes I will be scared but I will have a go and I will be a lot better than last time!”

Jordan Banjo

Jordan Banjo is best known for being a member of Diversity.

The 30-year-old appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2016, and was fourth to be voted off the show.

He said: “How many people get the chance to do it twice? A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again!”

Amir Khan

Boxing champion Amir Khan is also set to return to I’m A Celeb.

His stint on the show back in 2017 saw him become one of the highest-paid campmates in the history of the show.

He said: “[I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!] helped me overcome my phobia of spiders and snakes.”

“It also made me tougher as a person and I’m determined this time not to be soft when it comes to the Trials!”

Carol Vorderman

TV presenter Carol Vorderman is best known for her days on the hit show Countdown.

The 62-year-old appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2016.

She said: “Doing I’m A Celebrity changed me a lot and I can’t wait to take part in this new series.”

“I loved everything about I’m A Celebrity [the first time round],” adding: We’ve still got a WhatsApp group! [from 2016].”

Janice Dickinson

Janice Dickinson is a supermodel and TV personality.

The fan-favourite campmate appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2007.

She said: “I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone,” adding: “You never know what’s going to jump up and bite your ass.”

Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell is best known as Princess Diana’s former butler.

The 64-year-old first appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2004.

He said: “I loved doing it the first time around and to be asked again is very special. It’s like coming into the final of the jungle Olympics.”

“I had to eat kangaroo testicles in Australia and I am expecting everything to be bigger in South Africa.”

Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell is an ex-England cricketer.

He was crowned King of the Jungle back in 2003.

He said: “I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again.”

“I said yes immediately.”

ITV have confirmed that there will be “many more celebrities taking part in the series” but their identities will be revealed throughout the series.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa will air next month.

Here’s your first look at the upcoming series:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)