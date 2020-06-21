Ansel Elgort denies sexual assault allegations

The actor had been accused of assaulting a girl when she was just 17

Ansel Elgort has denied sexually assaulting a woman, when she was just 17.

The actor was the latest Hollywood star to be accused of sexual misconduct, with a woman named Gabby accusing him of assault as a teenager.

The actor, best known for his roles in The Fault In Our Stars and Baby Driver, denied the claims in an Instagram post.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me in the last 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone,” he said.

“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship.

“Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.

“As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy,” he ended the post.

The claims went viral on social media this weekend, when the social media user said Ansel had contacted her directly on social media and later had sex with her.

She also claimed the actor shared nude photos of himself via Snapchat, before the pair met up in real life.

