Ansel Elgort accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl in 2014

The allegations came to light on social media

Ansel Elgort has been accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl back in 2014.

The allegations came to light on Twitter, after a woman named Gabby claimed the actor sexually assaulted her “a couple days after” she turned 17 – when Ansel would have been 20.

In a lengthy statement posted on the social media platform, Gabby claimed she met the Hollywood star after he gave her his private Snapchat details.

Gabby claimed: “I was sexually assaulted a couple days after I just turned 17. I was only f**king 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing. I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls.”

Read her full statement below:

Gabby then shared a photo of a man who appears to be Elgort, with a girl covering her face with her hand.

Another shows a direct message exchange, which she claims was between herself and the actor.

In the messages, the account she claims belongs to Ansel invites her to add his “personal snapchat”, after she had messaged him on another social media platform.

Gabby’s claims circulated on Twitter on Friday, but the actor is yet to respond to the serious allegations.

Goss.ie have contacted Ansel Elgort’s reps for comment.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.