Another trailer for Harry & Meghan has dropped – as final three episodes join Netflix

Another bombshell trailer for Harry & Meghan has dropped, as the final three episodes join Netflix.

Volume II of the six-part series joins the streaming giant on Thursday, December 15, following the release of the first three episodes on December 8.

In the latest trailer, Prince Harry says: “When someone who’s marrying in who should be a ‘supporting act’ is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who was born to do this, that upsets people.”

“It shifts the balance,” Harry continued. “Because you’ve been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed, and the only way that your reputation can be grown or improved is if you’re on the front page of those newspapers.”

“But the media are the ones who chose who to put on the front page.”

“The first time the penny dropped for her, M and I spent the night in a room in Buckingham Palace after an event where every single member of the family, senior members of the family had been, including the Queen and on the front page of The Telegraph – Meghan.”

“I went ‘Oh my God,'” Meghan admits, to which Harry says: “She was like ‘But it’s not my fault.’ And I said ‘I know, and my mom felt the same way.'”

Check out the full trailer below:

