Another Suits star has defended Meghan Markle – amid bullying claims

The Duchess has been accused of mistreating members of staff at Kensington Palace

D.B Woodside has joined a host of Suits stars who have defended Meghan Markle, amid allegations she mistreated staff when she was a working member of the Royal family.

The actor played Jeff Malone in the legal series, which Meghan starred in from 2011 – 2018.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 51-year-old said: “I’m going to say this because this is one of those things that’s really, really, made me angry.”

“Meghan is one of the sweetest, nicest, most intelligent, thoughtful human beings that I have ever met in my life.”

“Meghan went out of her way to always see how I was doing, to just talk to me when we didn’t have any scenes together, but we might just be on set at the same time,” he continued.

“She is an amazing human being. And it bothers me so much what’s happening to her because I know that what they’re saying is untrue.”

“It’s very upsetting. And just to be direct, it’s bull***t. It seems to me there are people who are setting her up to be the fall person. There’s people who are setting her up to blame her for something.”

“And listen, every single one of us as human beings, we’ve had bad days. Maybe we’ve sent not the best email. Who cares about that? Give me a break. Every single one of us has left a message that we might think, ‘Oh, I was crabby that day.’ Every single one of us.”

“It just seems to me, these people are really reaching for any little thing that they can reach for. And all I have to say is that she’s one of the most incredible human beings that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” he said.

“She’s incredibly smart and generous and kind and lovely and thoughtful. I mean, I can go on and on and on. So I wish her nothing but the best. And I just hope people over in Britain, excuse my French, leave her the f**k alone.”

The bullying claims against Meghan were published by The Times earlier this month.

The Duchess of Sussex was accused driving two personal assistants out of the household back in 2018, and undermining the confidence of a third staff member.

Hours after the report hit headlines, Buckingham Palace said they would investigate the allegations.

In a statement, the Palace said: “We are clearly very concerned about the allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace.”

A spokesperson for Meghan has vehemently denied allegations she mistreated members of staff.

In a statement, they said: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.”

“She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the rep added.

The allegations against Meghan surfaced just days before her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS.

During their chat with Oprah, Meghan admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

The Duchess also alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their son’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace issued a statement addressing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”