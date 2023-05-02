Ad
ANOTHER star has left I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Amir Khan has left I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

Speaking upon his exit, the professional boxer said: “It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. It’s like I got to be with a new family in South Africa.”

“I’m always going to compare it with my first time in Australia but this one, for me, was way better. Great camp, the campmates were amazing.”

Amir continued: “Even though I would have loved to have stayed in a little bit longer, sometimes what can happen is, if you stay longer, you can outstay your welcome. It was just a great experience and I’m just glad I had the opportunity.”

His departure from the show came ahead of new campmates Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney’s arrival.

