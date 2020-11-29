ANOTHER star has left I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here

Ruthie Henshall has become the second star to leave I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The West End actress received the fewest votes on tonight’s show, meaning her time in Gwrych Castle is up.

The 53-year-old was a late entry to the show, entering alongside classical singer Russell Watson.

The mother-of-two famously dated Prince Edward on and off for five years when she was younger, with Ruthie admitting she “shagged” the royal in Buckingham Palace during the show.

The campmates were discussing the Royal family when Shane Richie recalled performing at Buckingham Palace.

Later, Ruthie joked: “You performed in Buckingham Palace, you sang in the gardens, I shagged in the bedrooms!”