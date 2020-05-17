Michelle Keegan has already been tipped for the role

Another soap star is rumoured to be taking over from Holly Willoughby

Just weeks after actress Michelle Keegan was forced to deny she is taking over from Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice – another TV could be in the running.

While sources in ITV revealed that Love Island host Laura Whitmore is a favourite for the role, now Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has put her name in the hat for the job.

According to a new report in the Sun, Catherine, who is good pals with host Keith Lemon, is “up for it” and TV insiders think she would be an “ideal replacement”.

“She’s also got a girl next door appeal, much like Holly,” an insider revealed.

“Producers have got a short list of around eight stars, and Cath is very much up. For her part, she has told pals she would be up for it.”

Catherine played barmaid Eva Price on Coronation Street from 2006 -2018 and has previously appeared on the show.

It comes just weeks after Holly made the shock announcement that she was leaving the series for good, following in the footsteps of close pal Fearne Cotton.

