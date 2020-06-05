The actress was accused of bullying earlier this week

ANOTHER shocking accusation has been made against Lea Michele

Lea Michele has been accused of ridiculing trans model Plastic Martyr for using the women’s bathroom at the 2010 Emmy Awards.

The 33-year-old has faced numerous accusations about her behaviour over the past few days, after her Glee co-star Samantha Ware claimed she made her life a “living hell” on set.

Plastic has since alleged that Lea made her feel “like a circus freak” back in 2010, when she reportedly questioned her decision to use the female toilets during the early stages of her transition.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I was in the bathroom, I don’t know her at all, I just recognized her, and I’m washing my hands and I went to reach for the soap or the paper towels…”

“I was just trying to get out of there. I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and she’s standing there blocking my reach.”

“She goes, ‘Excuse me?’ and she looks at her friends, looks at me again, and says, ‘Excuse you, you’re in the woman’s bathroom.'”

Plastic admitted that the incident knocked her confidence immensely, especially because she was still in the midst of her transition.

“I was dressed, I felt glamorous, and to hear that from somebody who I thought was so beautiful… I went from feeling like I was on cloud nine to feeling like a circus freak,” she confessed.

Earlier this week, Samantha Ware accused Lea of making her life a “living hell” on the set of Glee – and the actress later apologised for her actions in a statement posted on Instagram.

After Lea shared her apology on social media, Samantha responded by sharing a link to a GoFundMe page for James Scurlock’s family – after he was shot and killed during a recent Black Lives Matter protest in Omaha.

Samantha wrote: “Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????”

The actress, who played Jane Hayward on the sixth season of Glee, was referring to a particular passage in Lea’s apology.

Lea wrote: “Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused.”

The actress shared a public apology after Samantha claimed Lea bullied her on set, after she showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement – following the tragic death of George Floyd.

Taking to Twitter, Lea tweeted: “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

Samantha then re-posted Lea’s tweet and wrote: “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET.” [sic]

“I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S**T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…,” she added.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “SHIT IN MY WIG!” AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA — SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Shortly after Samantha’s tweet went viral, a number of celebrities unfollowed Lea on Instagram – including Ariana Grande and Keke Palmer, who have both worked with her in the past.

Lea, who played Rachel Berry in Glee, has also lost a major brand deal with HelloFresh over the backlash.

