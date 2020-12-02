ANOTHER Selling Sunset star is leaving the Oppenheim Group’s LA brokerage

There have been a lot of chances to the luxury real estate group in recent months

Heather Rae Young is leaving the Oppenheim Group’s LA brokerage.

The Selling Sunset star will be heading to Newport Beach for a new venture, as she launches the brokerage’s new office in the seaside beach town.

The news was confirmed by the real estate firm’s co-founder Jason Oppenheim, who told Fox News that the expansion to a new location was a “long time coming.”

“Heather is going to be working out of that office and my best friend is going to be managing the office,” he revealed.

“The office that we’re looking at is insane. I mean, it’s insane. So hopefully I’ll be signing the lease soon,” Jason added.

The 43-year-old assured fans that Heather would still be on season four of the hit Netflix show, and admitted he hoped to see her fiancé Tarek El Moussa make an appearance.

“I go down to Orange County and see Tarek and Heather a lot and I was talking with them yesterday, so I would like to see them,” he said.

“I would hope and expect that [Tarek] would appear on at least one [episode]. Tarek has become a friend to us and a part of the family. And I do hope that that is presented on the show too.”

There have been some major chances to the Oppenheim Group since season three of Selling Sunset aired, with Davina Portratz leaving the group for a rival company.

Co-founder Brett Oppenheim is also leaving to branch out on his own, while Christine Quinn has admitted she considered leaving due to the “favouritism” towards Mary Fitzgerald.

“If this favouritism continues, we’d absolutely [leave],” she told Dear Media’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch back in August.