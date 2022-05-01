Another rumoured contestant for Love Island 2022 has been revealed.

According to The Sun, bosses are hoping to sign basketball star Jordan Spencer for the upcoming series.

A source told the publication: “It’s still too early to say whether Jordan is in the final line-up but bosses are keen.”

The TV insider added: “He’s been in talks to appear on Love Island and even met some of the producers who are working on the all-important cast list.”

Jordan, 27, played for the London Lions basketball team.

Earlier this week, the newspaper also reported boxer and model Joshua Legrove is being lined up for this year’s series.

A TV insider said: “Joshua is a perfect fit for the show. Bosses are hoping he’ll follow in the footsteps of boxer Tommy Fury, who was a huge hit.”

“Joshua is really handsome but there is much more to him than that – the girls will go wild for him.” Other rumoured contestants include Turkish actress Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, beautician Sophie Draper and Zara McDermott’s brother Brad. The brand new series of Love Island will premiere on June 6, and will run for 10 weeks on ITV2 and Virgin Media One. Find out everything you need to know about this year’s show here.