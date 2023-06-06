ANOTHER popular Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has quit the show

Kathy Hilton has officially exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after two seasons.

The 64-year-old, who was a “friend of” the cast, did not film season 13 of the hit reality show.

Her former co-star Sutton Stracke told Page Six: “Was Kathy missed on the show? Yes. But is there a void on the show because Kathy’s not there? No.”

“There’s still comical moments. It’s still a great show … but I missed Kathy,” she added.

Kathy, who joined RHOBH back in 2021, also addressed her exit from the show in an interview with E! News.

When asked would she be appearing in the upcoming 13th season, she replied: “No, I’m doing Paris in Love. But I know it’s going to be great. It’s always interesting and fun and lots of drama.”

It comes after fan favourite housewife Lisa Rinna announced her shock departure from the show earlier this year, after eight seasons.

In a statement to PEOPLE back in January, Lisa said: “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.”

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Lisa had plenty of fights with her cast members over the years, including her infamous fallout with Denise Richards.

However, her latest squabble involved Kathy during season 12, when she alleged the socialite had a meltdown during the cast’s trip to Aspen.

During the season 12 reunion, the pair came to blows as Kathy branded Lisa “the biggest bully in Hollywood”.

Host Andy Cohen recalled some of Lisa’s allegations about Kathy, and said: “Lisa said that you said, ‘Dorit [Kemsley] is a stupid, useless idiot. Crystal [Kung Minkoff] and Sutton [Stracke] are pieces of s**t. I will destroy Kyle [Richards] and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do.’”

The 64-year-old, who is the mother of Nicky and Paris Hilton, denied she said those things, but Lisa insisted she did and claimed she was “abused” by her co-star.

Kathy then fired back: “Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up!”

