ANOTHER male bombshell is entering the Love Island villa – and he’s got his eye on Millie

Could her head be turned?

Another male bombshell is set to enter the Love Island villa, and he’s got his eye on Millie Court.

Just days after she rekindled her romance with Liam Reardon following the drama of Casa Amor, a new boy is hoping to sweep Millie off her feet.

An insider told MailOnline: “Producers are doing everything they can to maintain the excitement of the last few weeks following Casa Amor.”

“Some of the couples seem settled in their relationships, but with bombshells still coming in, heads could be turned.”

Over the weekend, Millie and Liam made their romance “exclusive”, after she forgave him for kissing another girl in Casa Amor.

The new bombshell’s entrance will be teased during Tuesday night’s episode, but will Millie’s head be turned?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.