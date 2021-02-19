Their absence is going to have a huge impact on the storyline

ANOTHER major character won’t appear in the Sex and the City reboot

HBO Max’s reboot of Sex and the City won’t feature Mr. Big, according to a new report.

Page Six has reported that Chris Noth will not reprise his role as Mr. Big in the 10-episode series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’.

Big was the boyfriend and later husband of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

Their on-off romance was documented in the original series, before they tied the knot in the 2008 movie, and dealt with marital woes in the 2010 sequel.

The news has sparked rumours Mr. Big will be killed off in the upcoming reboot.

The outlet has also reported that David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s husband Steve Brady, may not return for the new series either.

However, a rep has confirmed the actor is currently in negotiations to appear in the show.

The revival series, which is titled ‘And Just Like That…’, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (SJP), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s.

Production is set to kick off in New York City this Spring, and the actresses are set to make over $1 million per episode.

Ad

As we previously reported, Kim Cattrall won’t return to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot.

Kim has had a long-running feud with SJP – which has been well-documented in the press.

Back in 2017, Kim spoke about their feud on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, and claimed Sarah “could have been nicer”.

Ad

“This is really where I take to task the people from Sex And The City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is,” she said at the time.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Months later, their feud hit headlines once again in 2018, when Kim slammed SJP for reaching out to her in the wake of her brother’s death.

Ad

After the actress announced her brother’s passing on Instagram, Sarah Jessica commented: “Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

In a shocking move, the 64-year-old fired back by dedicating a post to SJP, and wrote: “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Cattrall (@kimcattrall)

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she added. [sic]

Sex and the City originally ran from 1998–2004, and was followed by two blockbuster movies in 2008 and 2010.